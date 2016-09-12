 Rio Paralympics: India’s Deepa Malik wins silver in shot put

Riode Janeiro, Sep 12:  Deepa Malik scripted history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a medal in the Paralympics.

Her effort of 4.61m in her sixth throw earned her a silver in the Rio Paralympics on Monday.
Deepa Malik, a mother of two, is the first Indian woman to secure a Paralympics medal.
The 45-year-old, who was paralysed from chest down after being diagnosed with spinal tumour, is also an Asian record holder in women’s javelin throw and has also been nominated in Limca Book of Records for her swimming records.
