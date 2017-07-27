Rise in use of electronic cigarettes among American adults ,increase trend in quitting smoking

LONDON, Jul 27 : A rise in the use of electronic cigarettes among American adults is linked to a significant increase in the numbers of people quitting smoking, researchers said.

In a study published in the BMJ British medical journal, scientists from California said their findings were based on the largest representative sample of e-cigarette users to date and provided a “strong case” that e-cigarettes have helped to increase rates of smoking cessation.

“These findings need to be weighed carefully in regulatory policy making and in the planning of tobacco control interventions,” the researchers, led by Shu-Hong Zhu at the University of California, said in their study.

The global scientific community is divided over e-cigarettes and whether they are a useful public health tool as a nicotine replacement therapy or a potential “gateway” for young people to move on to start smoking tobacco.

Many specialists, including health experts at Public Health England, think e-cigarettes, which contain nicotine but no tobacco, are a lower-risk alternative to smoking.