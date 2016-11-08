Rishabh Pant becomes fastest century taker in Ranji Trophy

Trivandrum.,Nov8:Rishabh Pant rewrote the record books as he blasted a century off just 48 balls in Delhi’s Ranji Trophy game against Jharkhand in Trivandrum.

Jharkhand managed to reach 493 thanks to a brilliant 253 from Ishan Kishan but Pant eclipsed the effort of his U19 skipper in grand style. In the first innings, he smashed 117 off 106 balls including nine fours and eight sixes in an exhibition of clean hitting. Delhi managed only 334 and trailed by 159 runs. However, in the second innings, Pant came out all guns blazing.

He blasted the century off 48 balls and finished up on 135 off just 67 balls, including eight fours and 13 sixes. His tally of 21 sixes in a game is the second-most in first-class cricket, behind New Zealand’s Colin Munro who blasted 23 sixes in his knock of 281 from 167 balls for Auckland against Central Districts in 2015.

Pant is enjoying a magnificent 2016/17 season in the Ranji Trophy. In just his second match of the season, Pant hammered 308 against Maharashtra at the Wankhede stadium. The match is remembered more significantly for the record 594-run stand for the third wicket between Swapnil Gugale and Ankit Bawne, who smashed 351 and 258 respectively.