Rishi Kapoor floats angry tweets, wants change of names of important assets

Mumbai, May 18: Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor set twitter ablaze on Tuesday night, as he floated angry tweets, directing them towards the Congress and their patriarch, the Gandhi’s.

Kapoor, who belongs to the legendary Kapoor family of Bollywood, demanded change of names of important assets from Gandhi’s to something more meaningful.

Expressing his anger via tweets, he said, “Change Gandhi family assets named by Congress.Bandra/Worli Sea Link to Lata Mangeshkar or JRD Tata link road. Baap ka maal samjh rakha tha ?”

Rishi, who is known to be straightforward, did little to mince words.

“If roads in Delhi can be changed why not Congress assets/property ke naam? Was in Chandigarh wahan bhi Rajeev Gandhi assets? Socho? Why?,” the actor asked.

A further barrage reads, “We must name important assets of the country who have contributed to society. Har cheez Gandhi ke naam? I don’t agree. Sochna log!”

The Bobby star opined that places should be named after people who have contributed to that respective field and not after some influential politician.

“Film City should be named Dilip Kumar,Dev Anand,Ashok Kumar ya Amitabh Bachchan ke naam? Rajeev Gandhi udyog Kya hota hai? Socho doston!,” Kapoor said.

Suggesting few names as replacements, he said, “Imagine Mohamad Rafi Mukesh Manna Dey Kishore Kumar venues on their name like in our country. Just a suggestion.”

Terming the mass branding of Congress as superficial, he said, “Why Indira G airport International ? Why not Mahatma Gandhi or Bhagat Singh Ambedkar or on my name Rishi Kapoor. As superficial! What say?”

Kapoor also said that his father, legendary actor/director/procucer Raj Kapoor had contributed immensely to country’s heritage and culture, more than most of the lawmakers.

“Raj Kapoor has made India proud over the years all over even after his death. Certainly more than What has been perceived by politics,” he said.