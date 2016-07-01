Rita Ora might host ‘America’s Next Top Model’

Los Angeles, July 1 Singer Rita Ora will reportedly host talent show “America’s Next Top Model”.

The 25-year-old star — who quit the British version of reality TV show “The X Factor” earlier this year to concentrate on her music career — will replace supermodel Tyra Banks on the iconic US TV show, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Rita is in a dream world as she has landed the ultimate gig. She will be mixing her two passions of fashion and music and taking over from a TV institution in Tyra,” a source told The Sun newspaper.

“‘America’s Next Top Model’ bosses wanted to inject some freshness back into the format and they see Rita as the ideal new face. She is releasing a new single later this year to coincide with it,” the insider added.

The news comes the day after Ora was hospitalised for exhaustion.

The “Body on me” hitmaker took to Instagram to reveal she was being treated with an IV drip and getting some rest after a “tough” day.

