Rival operators seeking higher charge to connect Reliance Jio calls
New Delhi, Sep 10: Incumbent telecom operators have demanded a higher than prescribed fee to enable the ‘tsunami’ of calls originating from Reliance Jio network to be connected to numbers on their network. Called interconnect usage charge (IUC), its current rate is 14 paise per minute.
The demand comes at a time when Jio has alleged that crores of calls originating from its network are not getting connected+ to other networks.
Jio has also accused rivals of violating the telecom licence conditions by failing to provide adequate connections.
Incumbent operators made their demand at a meeting of telecom companies called by regulator Trai on Friday.
Jio, which shook the industry by offering lifetime free outgoing calls , has said that its subscribers are not able to connect to the networks of other companies when making calls, or when called in.