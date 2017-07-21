RJ Malishka may have to shell out Rs10,000 for the notice issued by BMC against her for mosquito-breeding at her home in Mumbai’s Bandra

Mumbai,July21:Even as citizen activists and Twitteratti continue to support RJ Malishka over her criticism of Mumbai civic body, she may have to shell out Rs10,000 for the notice issued by BMC against her for mosquito-breeding at her home in Mumbai’s Bandra.

Under section 381 B of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, a person guilty of mosquito-breeding has to pay a penalty between Rs2,000 and Rs10,000, BMC officials said.

Between January and July, the BMC has collected more than Rs20 lakh by leving penalty on citizens.

Questions are being raised over the timing of the BMC’s action against the RJ.

It happened immediately after her video making fun of the BMC for waterlogging anad potholes went viral.

The ruling Shiv Sena criticised her and one of the Sena leaders even urged the civic body to sue her for defamation.

Support continued to grow for Malishka as senior politicians, organisations and citizens continue to tweet in her favour.