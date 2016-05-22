RJD issues show cause notice to MP for attacking Nitish

May 22 (IANS) The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) on Sunday issued a show cause notice to Lok Sabha member Mohammad Taslimuddin for repeatedly attacking Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar over rising crime in the state, party officials said.

A day after Taslimuddin said his party should walk out of the ruling Ggrand Alliance with the Janata Dal-Unietd (JD-U) and the Congress, the Rashtriya Janata Dal issued notice to him asking to explain within ten days why disciplinary action should not be taken against him.

“Taslimuddin’s statements attacking Nitish Kumar and state government led by him have only benefited the BJP,” the RJD said.

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejaswi Yadav, younger son of RJD chief Lalu Prasad, told media here that the party has taken congnizance of Taslimuddin’s statements.

“He is a senior party leader, he should have avoided such statements. It is up to the party’s high command to take action or not,” he said.

“There is no justification for this Grand Alliance. The RJD should break it. I personally want it to be broken but the final decision has to be taken by RJD chief Lalu Prasad,” Taslimuddin, a controversial former union minister, said on Saturday.

Taslimuddin, who represents Bihar’s Araria constituency in the Lok Sabha, said there was indeed a “jungle raj” in the state and crime is increasing like never before.

“It is Nitish Kumar’s duty to maintain law and order. I will launch an agitation if law and order is not improved.”

He said Nitish Kumar looked as if he was not fit to be a village head, let alone a chief minister.

“He is not fit for the post of ‘mukhiya’ (village body head). He has been looting Bihar in the name of development,” Taslimuddin said.

On Friday, Taslimuddin demanded the resignation of Nitish Kumar for his failure to maintain law and order in the state.

Earlier, RJD vice president Raghuvansh Prasad Singh and senior party leader Prabhunath Singh also slammed Nitish Kumar.

Prabhunath Singh said: “If Shahabuddin (jailed criminal-politician of RJD) was holding Janata Darbars in jail, it only shows the administrative weakness of the government. If darbars were being held regularly, what were the officials doing?”

Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leaders have been hitting back at RJD politicians, demanding that Lalu Prasad must rein in Taslimuddin, Prabhunath Singh and Raghuvansh Prasad Singh.