RJD leader Manoj Jha denies committing contempt of court

New Delhi, Jan3: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) spokesperson Manoj Jha on Wendesday denied committing contempt of court.

His clarification came after the Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court on Wednesday found him, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s son Tejashwi Yadav, and RJD leader Raghuvansh Prasad Singh guilty of contempt of court.

Tejashwi Yadav, Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, and Manoj Jha allegedly made objectionable remarks after Lalu and 14 others were found guilty by the court in a fodder scam case on December 23.

Reacting on the development, Manoj Jha expressed surprise.

“I found it surprising and shocking because none of us uttered a single word against the judicial process or the judgement. I had held a press conference on December 23 wherein I was very categorical in talking about the modus operandi of the CBI. The CBI as an investigating agency and the CBI court are two different things. It was that distinction which we were trying to make. I hope that the judge will understand with all sincerity about the distinction between the two,” Jha said.

The RJD leader said he wasn’t alone who has raised questions on the functioning of the CBI.

“We were simply arguing that why certain prosecution witnesses were overplayed and why certain defence witnesses have been set aside. I am not alone asking these questions; lots of journalists, lots of people have written about it. There are many books talking about the way CBI functions. I think the judge would understand in all sincerity that we didn’t intent to make any remark on the judgement,” Jha asserted.

The Ranchi Special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court will pronounce the quantum of sentence against Lalu Prasad and others in connection with a fodder scam case tomorrow.

The court deferred the matter in wake of demise of advocate Vindeshwari Parsad.

The case relates to embezzling of more than Rs. 89 lakh from the Deoghar Treasury between 1991 and 1994. Seven accused including former Bihar Chief Minister Jagannath Mishra have been acquitted in the case.