RJD leader refuses to obey PM's order to remove red beacon.

Patna/Bihar, May 2: While most of the ministers across the nation have already removed the red beacon atop their vehicles following the Centre’s ruling, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Bhai Birendra yesterday said that he will not remove the beacon from his car as the order is not by the Bihar government.

“Which cabinet decided this? Why Bihar will follow any decision by the Delhi Cabinet. If our Bihar state government will pass this order then only we will follow the rule. I won’t remove the red beacon from my car,” RJD leader Bhai Birendra told ANI.

The administration prohibited the utilization of red guide on vehicles connected to dignitaries, including the focal and state clergymen and different VVIPs from May 1.

It is accounted for that five classes would be permitted to utilize the red guide President, Vice President, Prime Minister, Chief Justice of India and the Lok Sabha Speaker.

The boycott applies to union priests, boss pastors, state bureau clergymen, administrators and judges of the High Court and Supreme Court.

On last Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that new India is not about VIP but rather about EPI-Every Person is Important.

Talking in the 31st version of his month to month radio program, he additionally said that individuals have built up a negative attitude for the VIP culture in the country.

“In our nation individuals don’t care for the VIP culture. I as of late came to realize that how extraordinary it is. So the administration prohibited the utilization of red signal on the vehicle of pastors regardless of how unmistakable pioneers they are,” the Prime Minister said.

Backing the restriction on red reference point, Prime Minister Modi prior said that each Indian is unique and a VIP.(ANI)