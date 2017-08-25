RJD MLA threatens to burn down police station after Station House Officer denies to release supporter

Jagdishpur/Bihar, Aug 25: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Rambishun Singh while protesting outside a jail said that he would blow up the police station after the Station House Officer (SHO) denied to let go of one of his men. A video emerged in which Vishun Singh was sitting with his supporters outside the station and was seen saying that he was a rebellious person and exaggerated about his political power by saying that “If I come by my desire, then revolvers and rifles would be shot. I have the MCC with me.”

Rambishun Singh further called out his power to his supporters saying, “Am I not a legislator?” to which his supporters agreed and started laughing. However, turning to his statement and calling himself an educated man, Singh said that he only wanted peace.

Talking to his aide, he further said, “Tell this SHO person that the legislator wants you to leave the thana in 48 hours, or else we will sit in protest.” The RJD MLA went to the police station to primarily ask to the SHO for the release of one of his aides. The SHO, however, refused.