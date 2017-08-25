RJD MLA threatens to burn down police station after Station House Officer denies to release supporter

August 25, 2017 | By :
RJD MLA threatens to burn down police station after Station House Officer denies to release supporter

Jagdishpur/Bihar, Aug 25: The Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) MLA Rambishun Singh while protesting outside a jail said that he would blow up the police station after the Station House Officer (SHO) denied to let go of one of his men. A video emerged in which Vishun Singh was sitting with his supporters outside the station and was seen saying that he was a rebellious person and exaggerated about his political power by saying that “If I come by my desire, then revolvers and rifles would be shot. I have the MCC with me.”

Rambishun Singh further called out his power to his supporters saying, “Am I not a legislator?” to which his supporters agreed and started laughing. However, turning to his statement and calling himself an educated man, Singh said that he only wanted peace.

Talking to his aide, he further said, “Tell this SHO person that the legislator wants you to leave the thana in 48 hours, or else we will sit in protest.” The RJD MLA went to the police station to primarily ask to the SHO for the release of one of his aides. The SHO, however, refused.

Tags: , , , , ,
Related News
Couple of minor boys in Jharkhand hacked their father to death in Farsa village under Muffasil Police Station area
Helmetless teen died as a trailer ran over him after his scooter skidded on Satya Doctor Road near the Watgunge police station
Three people are dead and several others wounded after a suicide car bomb blast at a police station in Somalia’s capital
50 children were pulled out of a train journey ,detained at a police station in Madhya Pradesh on suspicion of conversion
Woman gets shot dead in Mainpuri police station over land dispute
Irate mob burns down police station in Meghalaya’s Garo Hills
Top