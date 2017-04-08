RK Nagar by-election, Rs 89 crore distributed to voters: IT dept

Chennai, April 8: The Income Tax raids held at the premises of an associate of Tamil Nadu Health Minister C Vijayabaskar has revealed routeing of Rs 89 crore for ‘distribution to electors’ in RK Nagar assembly constituency which goes to by-poll on April 12.

Reportedly, the documents caught during searches, showed details of Rs 89 crore and the money being sent to RK Nagar through party functionaries. The amount was distributed through many party functionaries for distribution to voters, the sources said.

“We even found the names of some party-men who are also ministers,” an official said, adding, copies of voters list with entries like which voter should be paid what was recovered during searches at the MLA hostel premises.

Meanwhile, searches that began yesterday has ended in most of the total 50 locations. Tasks like the recording of statements however continue, they said.