RML woman doctor alleges misbehaviour by attendant

New Delhi, Sep 15: A woman doctor today alleged that a male attendant “misbehaved” with her at a hospital here, police said.

The incident happened at the RML Hospital in the reception area.

The attendant got irked after the doctor, “didnt see” his ailing brother whom he had brought to the hospital for treatment, a senior police officer said.

He allegedly shoved her and used abusive language, the officer said.

Sources said the hospital doctors have threatened to go on a strike after the incident.

The police said they were awaiting a written complaint from the doctor on the matter, adding, the accused attendant has been detained.

“Our officers are there. We are awaiting written complaint and have apprehended the person involved,” Deputy Commissioner of Police (New Delhi) Jatin Narwal said