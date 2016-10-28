Rob Kardashian investigated for `threatening` singer Pilot Jones



Washington D.C, Oct. 28 (ANI): Rob Kardashian is reportedly under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department over a reported criminal threat against singer Pilot Jones.

There were allegations that the 29-year-old TV personality physically threatened Jones, who has recently appeared in photos kissing Blac Chyna, reports E! Online.

However, when or where the surfaced photos were taken is unclear and while Kardashian has not publicly commented on the situation, Chyna, who is also expecting a baby with Kardashian, lashed out on the singer in a lengthy response on Instagram.

“Ok let’s state facts !!! I been quiet for too long!!! So JC Pilot Jones whatever the f**k his name is has already tried to put out a story saying that he’s the potential father of my child,” she began.

“Mind you at the time I THOUGHT THIS WAS MY FRIEND and I didn’t see a problem with it!!! This was over two years ago people !!! I never had sex with him ! NEVER EVER!” continued the mom-to be, adding, “Like you really stooped this low ?!?! Coming for a B**ch that’s due in a few days ! Really trying to start beef with my Fiance !!! You’re a f**king joke ! You just played yourself !”

The couple earlier faced a slight tumult in their romance when Kardashian disappeared for sometime and Chyna had to do with consolations from his family members including big sister Kim Kardashian.

On a related note, November 16 is presumed to be the due date for the delivery of their first child.