Los Angeles, Sep 27 : Television personality Rob Kardashian tweeted his half-sister Kylie Jenner’s phone number after she failed to invite his fiancee Blac Chyna to her own baby shower.

The 29-year-old blasted his family for not inviting Chyna to a party they wanted to throw for him to mark his impending fatherhood, and took revenge by urging his followers to contact the 19-year-old TV star, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

“Didn’t invite the mother of my child to a baby shower you all were trying to throw for me? You all must have lost your damn minds,” Rob tweeted along with Kylie’s number.

Rob’s relationship with Chyna had been met with animosity by his family in the beginning because she has a three-year-old son, King Cairo with Kylie’s boyfriend Tyga.

Kylie’s # +1 (818) 482-5859 ???????????????? I ain’t hacked either this is rob dog lol — ROBERT KARDASHIAN (@robkardashian) September 27, 2016