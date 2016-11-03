Robbers gang-rape three women in greater Noida

Greater Noida, Nov 3: Three women brick-klin workers were allegedly gangraped by some robbers who looted their houses in Karoli village here, police said today. The robbers struck at the houses at around 12.30 AM in the intervening night of yesterday and today and after looting the houses they raped the three women, they said.

An FIR has been registered in the matter, Greater Noida Superintendent of Police Sujata Singh said, adding medical examination of the victims have been conducted. An investigation is underway in the matter, she said.