Robbers tried to steal and shoot grocery store owner with money bag in Delhi

November 15, 2016 | By :

NewDelhi,Nov15:A couple of robbers shot at a 37-year-old grocery store owner and decamped with his bag in Delhi’s Dwarka area on Monday morning. A relative claimed that the victim, Satyapal, was on his way to deposit money in a bank but the police denied any such report.

According to the police, Satyapal had gone to gym in the morning. When he returned to his car later, he found that his bag, kept on the back seat of the car, was missing. Then he noticed a person running with his bag and chased him.

One of the two ‘robbers’ fired a shot in the air to scare Satyapal, but he kept following them. Then they shot at his thigh, police said. A passerby made a call to the police control room, following which a police team reached the spot and rushed Satyapal to a nearby hospital. He is out of danger, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Surender Kumar.

Meanwhile, a relative of the victim claimed he was going to bank to deposit money. DCP Kumar, however, rejected the claim. Satyapal runs a grocery store at Ramphal Chowk in Dwarka (south

Tags: , , , , , ,
Related News
Dense fog engulfs Delhi as cold wave intensifies
Rashtriya Raksha Mahayagya: Red Fort in Delhi going to witness a Vedic yagya’ under BJP MP Maheish Girri
17 feared dead in fire at Delhi’s Bawana industrial area
Fresh election on cards in Delhi? AAP MLA feels so
Glanders disease scare: Delhi to ban entry and exit of horses, mules and donkeys
Two held with fake identities at IGI airport, case registered
Top