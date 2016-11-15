Robbers tried to steal and shoot grocery store owner with money bag in Delhi

NewDelhi,Nov15:A couple of robbers shot at a 37-year-old grocery store owner and decamped with his bag in Delhi’s Dwarka area on Monday morning. A relative claimed that the victim, Satyapal, was on his way to deposit money in a bank but the police denied any such report.

According to the police, Satyapal had gone to gym in the morning. When he returned to his car later, he found that his bag, kept on the back seat of the car, was missing. Then he noticed a person running with his bag and chased him.

One of the two ‘robbers’ fired a shot in the air to scare Satyapal, but he kept following them. Then they shot at his thigh, police said. A passerby made a call to the police control room, following which a police team reached the spot and rushed Satyapal to a nearby hospital. He is out of danger, said Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Surender Kumar.

Meanwhile, a relative of the victim claimed he was going to bank to deposit money. DCP Kumar, however, rejected the claim. Satyapal runs a grocery store at Ramphal Chowk in Dwarka (south