Robbery on Rajdhani Express, Rs 10-15 lakh estimated to be stolen

New Delhi, August 16: The passengers who were travelling in the Rajdhani Express from Mumbai to Nizamuddin, were robbed near Kota in Rajasthan. According to initial reports, 11 coaches of the train, all AC-2 tier and AC-3 tier and around 10-15 lakh was stolen.

Many passengers were drugged and their money was stolen by the thieves. 11 passengers filed First Information Report (FIR)related to the empty wallets and purses which were found discarded near the toilets and doorways of the train.

The Rajdhani Express from Mumbai to Nizamuddin is one of the superior and most needed trains on the route. The Railway Minister Suresh Prabhu said that the CCTV cameras would be installed in coaches to keep a check on such incidents. “These crimes are taking place since ages. They are declining in numbers,” he told the Indian Express.

The robbery took place when the train was stopped at Delhi’s Nizamuddin Railway station. When the train arrived in the morning, passengers hurried to report their cash and the missing belongings.

A woman asserted that the train was left virtually unprotected and there was change in the staffs near Kota in Rajasthan. She added that “I lost assets and cash worth Rs. 50,000. I came to know that at least 7-8 coaches are affected.”

On the reports of the passengers being drugged , the woman said that “We felt that we suddenly fell into deep sleep and woke up after our belongings were vanished. We called the attendants but nothing happened.”

Alka Jain, another passenger told that her purse, iPhone, passport, Aadhaar card and 18,000 cash were stolen. “When I came to know that my purse is missing, a woman came shouting from another coach that she could not find her bag .”

The Railway Police Force said that they have information that at least 6 passengers were robbed and a First Information Report would be filed.

In April, the thieves smacked the Delhi-Patna Rajdhani Express at a place in Bihar and cash, jewellery worth lakhs were stolen from from sleeping passengers. The robbery elevated questions about the security in the country’s main train service.