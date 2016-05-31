Robert Vadra’s home’ in Britain: Sonia dares govt to launch probe

New Delhi, May31: Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Tuesday dared the Union government to launch a probe into the alleged links of her son-in-law Robert Vadra with arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari.

“Everyday they are coming up with some allegations. It is a conspiracy, if they have any proof, they should investigate and prove all the allegations,” Sonia told reporters in Rae Bareli.

“It’s a part of BJP’s Congress-free India agenda,” she said.

“I’ve never seen anything like this, Modiji is a PM and not a shehenshah(king),” Sonia said when asked about Modi government’s celebration of its completing two years in power.

A probe by the income tax department into the transactions of arms dealer Sanjay Bhandari has trained the spotlight on his alleged links with Robert Vadra , especially with regard to the ownership of a house in central London.

Sources said papers seized by the I-T department during searches last month on Bhandari’s premises revealed a trail of emails between Vadra and his assistant on the one hand and the arms dealer’s aide Sumit Chadha on the other regarding the purchase of the London house for approximately Rs 19 crore in 2009. There are emails also regarding renovation work carried out on the property before it was sold in June 2010. Responding to TOI’s queries, Vadra’s legal firm denied that he owned the London property directly or indirectly. It also denied Vadra had any business ties with Bhandari or Chadha. Our clients wish to categorically and unquivocally state that they do not own, directly or indi rectly, any house described by you as House No.12, Ellerton House, Bryanston Square, London,” Robert Vadra’s legal firm said.

The firm’s response steered clear of spelling out whether Bhandari and Chadha were known to Vadra but strongly denied they had business ties. “Our clients have no business relations with Sanjay Bhandari. Our clients further state that they have not entered into any transaction of a financial nature with Sanjay Bhandari or Chadha,” the law firm said even as it alleged that its “clients are being made targets of an unjustified persecution and witch-hunt by false leakages by the government”.

Sources expect more details on Vadra’s alleged equations with Bhandari to emerge as the probe against the defence dealer gathers momentum.