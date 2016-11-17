Robot 2.0 official teaser video launch costliest ever

Chennai,Nov17:The official poster of Robot 2.0 is out and Akshay Kumar’s on it. Yes, not Rajinikanth but Akshay’s look has been minutely revealed in the first look from the film. And now, the makers will be launching the official teaser video of the film, unveiling the setting and the characters this Sunday.

The 2.0 team will have a grand teaser launch at YRF on November 20 and preparations are already in place. But do you know how much the team is spending on the teaser launch alone? A whopping Rs 6 crore!

According to a leading tabloid, the makers are going to leave no stone unturned in getting the audience’s attention. This will be a one of a kind launch which has never been seen before in the history of Indian cinema.

