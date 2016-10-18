Rock and Roll Hall of Fame 2017 : Nominees Names Announced

Washington, Oct 18: The nominees for induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in 2017 includes classic rockers, punk, funk, folk, post-punk, hip-hop and electronic music. Three classic rock acts who have never made the ballot before — Journey, Steppenwolf and the Electric Light Orchestra make their debut; Yes, the Cars and the J.

Geils Band make their return to the ballot after being passed over. Bad Brains are the first hardcore punk rock band to be included (unless you count the Beastie Boys, who started out as a hardcore band before they turned to hip-hop). Electronic music pioneers Kraftwerk and Depeche Mode are on the ballot, as is porto-punk band the MC5. Two nominees got made the ballot in their first year of eligibility: Pearl Jam and Tupac Shakur.

To be eligible for nomination, an individual artist or band must have released its first single or album at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination. The 2017 Nominees had to release their first recording no later than 1991.