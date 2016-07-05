Area near Baghdad airport bombarded with rocket barrage

Baghdad, July 5 A rocket barrage hit a place near Baghdad international airport on Monday, targeting a camp housing an exile Iranian opposition group, a police source said.

There were no immediate reports about casualties among the People’s Mujahideen Organisation of Iran (PMOI), it said, adding that some of the rockets missed their targets and hit a village near Ameriyah district in western Baghdad, wounding several civilians.

Around 14 rocket strikes were heard near the airport in southwestern Baghdad, where Camp Hurriya was located, the source told Xinhua on condition of anonymity.

The security forces later found a truck used as the rocket launcher in Agargouf area in western Baghdad, it said.

A similar attack occurred on October 29, 2015, killing at least 26 Iranian exiles when some 25 Katyusha rockets were fired on the camp.

The Iranian exiles have been relocated two years ago under the supervision of the United Nations mission in Iraq from their former base Camp Ashraf near the city of Khalis, some 60 km northeast of Baghdad, to Camp Hurriya, a former US military base.

The United Nations has frequently urged the international community to speed up its efforts to resettle the Iranian exiles in third countries.

