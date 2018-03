Rocky Yadav, who is accused of killing Aditya Sachdeva, surrenders

Gaya, Oct 29: Rocky Yadav, who is accused of killing Aditya Sachdeva, a Class 12 student in a road rage case in Gaya in May, surrendered in the Gaya civil court on Saturday, October 29.

Rocky — who was not traceable after the Supreme Court on Friday cancelled his bail granted by the Patna high court —Â arrived at Patna airport on Saturday morning from Delhi and surrendered in the Gaya court, a district police official told M I Khan.