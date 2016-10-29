Rocky Yadav, who is accused of killing Aditya Sachdeva, surrenders

Gaya, Oct 29: Rocky Yadav, who is accused of killing Aditya Sachdeva, a Class 12 student in a road rage case in Gaya in May, surrendered in the Gaya civil court on Saturday, October 29.

Rocky — who was not traceable after the Supreme Court on Friday cancelled his bail granted by the Patna high court — arrived at Patna airport on Saturday morning from Delhi and surrendered in the Gaya court, a district police official told M I Khan.