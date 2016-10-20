Rocky Yadav, accused of murder ,released from prison after getting bail in Patna court in Bihar

NEW DELHI,Oct20: Rocky Yadav, arrested in May for shooting a college student in Bihar in a case of road rage, has been released from prison after getting bail from the Patna High Court.

Rocky, whose real name is Rakesh Ranjan Yadav, was driving his SUV in Gaya, 110 km from the capital of Patna, when it was overtaken by 19-year-old Aditya Sachdeva, who was with his friends in a Maruti Swift.

Mr Yadav, 21, then allegedly fired a warning shot, forcing Mr Sachdeva to stop his car. After emerging from his Range Rover, Mr Yadav, whose mother is a politician, reportedly beat up Mr Sachdeva before shooting the Class 12 student.

Mr Yadav’s lawyer said in court that there is no direct evidence of his client’s involvement in the death of Mr SachdevaMr Sachdeva’s mother, Chand, told news agency ANI, that the court granted bail to Mr Yadav prematurely “without even opening the case.”

Mr Yadav went missing for two days after Mr Sachdeva’s killing; his mother, Manorama Devi, was suspended from the party of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who was criticised for accusing the media of over-emphasizing her political links.

Mr Yadav was arrested after being discovered in a factory with a Rs. 10 lakh pistol