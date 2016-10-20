Rocky Yadav’s bail : Should be challenged in Supreme Court Says Father of victim

Patna, Oct 20: A day after Patna High Court granted bail to Rocky Yadav, who allegedly shot dead Aditya Sachdeva in a road rage incident, the victim’s father on Thursday urged the Bihar government to challenge his bail in the Supreme Court.

Rocky Yadav, son of Janata Dal-United (JD-U) leader Manorama Devi, had allegedly shot dead Sachdeva, a student in Gaya, in a road rage incident in May.

“The Bihar government should file a petition in the Supreme Court against the high court’s order granting bail to Rocky Yadav — the main accused in Aditya’s killing,” Shyam Sachdeva said.

He also said that he plans to move the apex court personally if his demand is not met by the state government.

Sachdeva demanded cancellation of the bail, and said: “If the Nitish Kumar government will not challenge it, I will.”

“It is very shocking for my family as to how Rocky, who had himself confessed to the crime before the police during interrogation, was granted bail. It is an injustice to my son,” he said.

Rocky Yadav had allegedly shot the class 12 student and son of a businessman on May 7, after the latter overtook Yadav’s vehicle in Gaya town, about 100 km from here.

According to the police, Yadav had confessed to the killing of Sachdeva. He was lodged in the Gaya Central Jail following his arrest.

His father Bindi Yadav, a politician with a criminal past, was also arrested and jailed but later granted bail. Bindi Yadav’s bodyguard Rajesh Kumar and a cousin, Teni Yadav, were co-accused in the case.

Rocky’s mother Manorama Devi is a member of the Bihar legislative council.

–IANS