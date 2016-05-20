Roger Federer announces withdrawal from French Open

Paris, May 20 : Swiss Tennis icon Roger Federer has pulled out of French Open due to injury.

This is fir the first time in 17 years he will not be featuring in the tournament since making his major debut here in 1999.

The Tennis star, who is known for his performance on the court has been dealing with a series of injuries in 2016, including recovery from knee surgery following the Australian Open and a back injury in recent weeks.

Federer said he is not 100 percent fit.

“I regret to announce that I have made the decision not to play in this year’s French Open. I have been making steady progress with my overall fitness, but I am still not 100% and feel I might be taking an unnecessary risk by playing in this event before I am really ready,” he wrote n his Facebook page.

“This decision was not easy to make, but I took it to ensure I could play the remainder of the season and help to extend the rest of my career. I remain as motivated and excited as ever and my plan is to achieve the highest level of fitness before returning to the ATP World Tour for the upcoming grass court season. I am sorry for my fans in Paris but I very much look forward to returning to Roland Garros in 2017,” he said.