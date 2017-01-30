Roger Federer beats Rafal Nadal in a classic Australian Open final to get 18th title

MELBOURNE, Jan 30 :Roger Federer shrugged off a decade of grand slam heartbreak against Rafal Nadal, felling his great rival 6-4 3-6 6-1 3-6 6-3 in a classic Australian Open final to capture his 18th major title.

Roared on by a partisan Rod Laver Arena crowd, Federer roared back from 3-1 down in the nerve-shredding final set before closing it out on the second championship point with a forehand winner to seal his fifth crown at Melbourne Park.