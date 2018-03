Melbourne, Jan 20: Defending Champion Roger Federer entered the last 16 of the Australian Open with a straight sets victory over Richard Gasquet on Saturday.

Nineteen-time Grand Slam winner Federer thrashed Gasquet 6-2, 7-5, 6-4, in an hour and 59 min long match.

He will next meet Hungarian world number 89 Marton Fucsovics on Monday.(ANI)