Roger Federer wins 20th Grand Slam title, wins Australian Open

Melbourne, Jan 28 : Defending Champion Roger Federer won Australian Open to resister his 20th Grand Slam title after beating Croatia’s Marin Cilic in the Australian Open title clash here on Sunday.

Federer defeated Marin Cilic, 7-3 6-7(5) 6-3 3-6 6-1 in an epic Australian Open final.

World number two Federer entered the Australian Open final for a record seventh after his South Korean opponent Hyeon Chung retired hurt in the second set of their semi-final clash.

It is the Federer’s sixth Australian Open title.

The Croat entered the finals after destroying Britain’s Kyle Edmund’s dream of playing a first Grand Slam final.

Cilic thrashed Edmund 6-2, 7-6 (7-4), 6-2 to become the first Croat to reach an Australian Open final.