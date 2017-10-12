Rohingya mass exodus of refugees exaggerated, says Min Aung Hlaing, Myanmar’s Army chief

Yangon, October 12: The media has “exaggerated” the quantity of Rohingya exiles escaping an armed force crackdown, Myanmar’s commander-in-chief Min Aung Hlaing said on Thursday, in a reckless rejoinder of allegations of ethnic purging by his powers.

Approximately 520,000 Rohingya have fled Myanmar’s western Rakhine state since August 25, when the military propelled a broad battle against activists from the Muslim minority.

The crackdown has been intense to the point that the UN yesterday blamed Myanmar for endeavouring to cleanse its whole population in Rohingya.

Another UN report discharged yesterday portrayed the armed force drove crackdown as “efficient, composed and precise, with the purpose of driving the population out of Myanmar as well as keeping them from coming back to their homes”.

Half of Myanmar’s Rohingya have dashed in the course of the most recent seven weeks, escaping burned towns to join what has turned into the world’s biggest evacuee camp in neighbouring Bangladesh.

Thousands more are as yet attempting to circumvent, massing on shorelines and planning to cross the Naf River before their food resources run out.

Be that as it may, in a Facebook post on his official page on Thursday, army chief Min Aung Hlaing was unrepentant, portraying the military reaction as proportionate and playing down the size of the mass migration.

It is an “embellishment to state that the quantity of Bengalis escaping to Bangladesh is substantial,” the post cited him as saying, utilizing a deprecatory term for the Rohingya that orders them as unlawful workers.

Rather, he faulted “actuation and purposeful publicity” by the media, who have turned into a punching pack for outrage inside Myanmar, a Buddhist-dominant part nation where there is little sensitivity for the Rohingya.

The philanthropic needs of the outcasts who have made it to Bangladesh are colossal with restricted sustenance, shelter and the danger of an infection flare-up extending by the day.