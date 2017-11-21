Rohingya Muslims: Supreme Court to hear arguments in deportation case today

New Delhi, November 21 : Deporting Rohingya Muslims to Myanmar, The apex court resumes the hearing on the contentious issues of government decision on Tuesday.

According to reports Chief Justice Dipak Misra and Justices A M Khanwilkar and D Y Chandrachud are hearing the contentious issue on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, In the hearing, the court gave advice that the Centre must not deport the Rohingya Muslim refugees.

The apex court has noticed and understand the issue of Rohingya Muslims has to be looked at from various angles like economic interest,national security, protection of children,sick and innocent persons.

The Country is seeking to deport around 40,000 Rohingyas living in the country.

To escape persecution against by Myanmar authorities. Rohingya Muslim refugees have taken shelter in India, and a large number in Bangladesh.

Meanwhile after violence in the Western Rakhine state of Myanmar, Rohingya who fled to India have settled in Jammu, Hyderabad, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi-NCR and Rajasthan.

Over 600000 Rohingya immigrants were weaken in Bangladeshi refugee camp, after escape from the brutal Myanmar army campaign launched in late August.

While there have given the chilling and consistent accounts of widespread murder, rape and arson at the hands of security forces.

Source says, UN stated that the scorched-earth operation, that burned hundreds of villages to ash in northern Rakhine state, amounts to ethnic cleansing.