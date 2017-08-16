Rohit Vemula’s suicide not due to University action against him, says AK Roopnawal Commission

Hyderabad/Telangana, August 16: The Retired Justice AK Roopanwal Commission would take a glance at the circumstances which led to the death of Rohith Vemula at Hyderabad Central University. Rohit Vemula was a Dalit scholar who was very troubled in his life and did not commit suicide over University action.

Rohith Vemula, 27, committed suicide on January 17, 2016 in the hostel room in Hyderabad Central University. He was a PhD scholar and Rohit Vemula and 4 others were suspended from the hostel in 2016. The restrictions were put on by the university administration as a part of disciplinary action for allegedly attacking Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad leader N Susheel Kumar.

According to the report that was made public on Tuesday declared that Rohit Vemula committed suicide of his own desire. Justice AK Roopanwal said to the Times of India that “Rohit Vemula’s suicide note told that he had his own problems and was not happy with worldly affairs.”

The report added that “He was frustrated for the reasons best known to him. He also wrote that he was alone from childhood and was an unappreciated man. He would not blame anybody for his suicide. If Rohit Vemula would have been furious with the decision of the university, then he would have written in specific words. Rohit Vemula told in the note that the circumstances which were predominating in the university at that time were not the reasons for committing suicide.”