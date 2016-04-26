Rohith case: women activists fault police

Hyderabad, April 26: The debate surrounding Rohith Vemula’s caste is back in the spotlight. Days after investigating officials of the Gachibowli Police Station submitted an affidavit stating that the deceased scholar, Rohith of University of Hyderabad belonged to a Backward Caste, a group of women activists condemned the police move. Under the banner of Solidarity of Rohith’s mother Renuka, the protestors spoke to the media on Monday and conveyed their concerns with a demand that Rohith be considered a Dalit.

“The police cannot submit an affidavit based on the report of a local Tehsildar. This is unlawful,” said A. Suneetha, member of the group.

“The correct procedure is to first cancel the existing caste certificate that shows Rohith as SC. They should have appointed a scrutiny committee which will look in to the matter and submit a report to the district Collector, who would decide whether to cancel the caste certificate or not. Without following the due procedure, the police have declared Rohith a BC ignoring his caste certificate.”

Telugu writer Gogu Shyamala pointed out that there are many politicians who have chosen the caste of either of their parents, including those of their mother’s.