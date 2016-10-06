Rohith Vemula committed suicide due to `personal frustration`;His Mother ‘Branded’ herself Dalit without proof, Alleges probe

Hyderabad, Oct 06: The Justice (retd.) AK Roopanwal Commission, which was constituted by the HRD Ministry to look into the circumstances leading to the death of Rohith Vemula at Hyderabad Central University, has said that personal frustration drove the Dalit scholar to commit suicide and that his mother faked their Dalit status.

According to the Indian Express, one of the salient conclusions of the 41-page probe report submitted by former Allahabad High Court judge Roopanwal in August is that Vemula’s mother ‘branded’ herself as Dalit to avail the benefits of reservation. The report also alleges personal frustration and not discrimination as the reason that drove Vemula to suicide.

The report further said that the inquiry concluded that Vemula’s mother ‘branded’ herself as Mala only because she managed to get the caste certificate from a person named Uppalapati Danamma, then a corporator, in whose house she remained for one and half years.

The commission has also rejected a claim that the decision to expel Vemula and his batchmates was taken due to pressure. It also says that Union Ministers Bandaru Dattatreya and Smriti Irani were only discharging their duties.

In August, the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) Chairman PL Punia had rejected the reported finding of the Roopanwal Commission that Rohith Vemula did not belong to the SC community and called it “totally wrong”.

Rohith Vemula had committed suicide by hanging himself from the ceiling of a hostel room in the university. Vemula’s suicide had triggered a huge political storm with opposition parties launching a massive attack on the Union Government over the issue.