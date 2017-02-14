Rohith Vemula not a Dalit, says collector; Andhra government to cancel SC certificate

Hyderabad, Feb 14: It’s now official. The Andhra Pradesh government has decided to declare Rohith Vemula, the research scholar of University of Hyderabad whose suicide in January 2016 triggered a nationwide uproar, as belonging to the Other Backward Classes (OBC) and that he was not a Dalit.
The government has also decided to cancel the Scheduled Caste certificate fraudulently obtained by Rohith and his mother Radhika Vemula.
Before doing so, the government on Monday served a show cause notice on Radhika as to why she cannot be declared as belonging to the Vaddera community, which falls under the OBC category.
If she still claims she is a Dalit, she should prove her claim with valid documents to that effect within two weeks.

