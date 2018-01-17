Rohith Shahadat Din: ”We should send Radhika ma to the parliament to fight Smriti Irani”

The day Jan 17, Rohith Vemula ended his life observed as Rohith Shahadat Din. The voice of dissents against the government is reverberating at the University of Hyderabad with huge informed people who follow the cause. The collective voice of the gathered crowd urged to seek new methods of protest to fight for the justice of minority.

In memory of Rohith! ✊🏽💙 pic.twitter.com/viXfJLqipZ — Dalit Camera (@DalitCamera) January 17, 2018

Renowned advocate, Dr. Jai Bheema Rao’s stand to defend the marginalisation will surely be marked as a solid argument against Smriti Irani who was the HR ministry head when Rohith died. Rao said that ‘We should send Radhika ma to the parliament to fight Smriti Irani’ . Radhika Vemula who have become the front face of Dalit movement across the country warned Smriti Irani that, she is sending all her children to the parliament to counter Smriti Irani.

Smriti Iranis must be really cruel to target amd attack students. I am Rohith’s mother Radhika and I will never forget or forgive the murderers of Rohits. After this BJP is gone, it will be our Dalit rule. Shushil Kumar, Smriti Irani, Dattatreya, Ramachandarrao will be dealt with — Dalit Camera (@DalitCamera) January 17, 2018

Dalit activist Prakash Ambedkar, Prof Kancha Ilaiah, Radhika Vemula, Sujatha Surepally, Kaki Madhav Rao, Suraj Yengde and Grace Banu talked about their vision towards the future of the Rohith movement. The discussion about absorbing and practising new methods of protest to raise the voice of dissent is one of the main outcomes of Shahadat din.

Radhika Amma gets a standing ovation! pic.twitter.com/a49ib7NPkG — Dalit Camera (@DalitCamera) January 17, 2018

Dr Sujatha Surepally talked emotionally about the lynching in the name of nationalism and she asked ”We’re being killed in the name of nationalism. Whose nation is this? Who are we’?.

A message to Dalit faculty supporting Apparao: I don’t earn much but I have brought up my children. You get lakhs in salary and you are not born to Kammas or Reddys. Help Dalits atleast in the remaining years of your life. I say the same to Dalits politicians in casteist parties. — Dalit Camera (@DalitCamera) January 17, 2018

Prof. Kancha Ellaih’s intriguing talk about how Rohith inspired him will surely disturb the authority. He said that ‘When Socrates died he probably inspired Plato and Aristotle. At the age of 25 when Rohith Vemula died, I’m not sure the number of people he inspired, but at the age of 65 I was surely inspired.”

Dalit camera, an active cyber representation of minority movement tweeted about the ongoing events and conveyed the idea of the Rohith Shahadat din.