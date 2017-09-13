Roll call in schools to be answered by ‘Jai Hind’ instead of ‘yes ma’am/sir’: MP Education Minister Vijay Shah

New Delhi, September 13: Madhya Pradesh school Education Minister Vijay Shah passed an order directing students of Satna District to answer their roll calls by uttering ‘Jai Hind’ instead of ‘yes ma’am’ or ‘yes sir’.

Shah asserted that the same order will be taken across the state if it founds successful. He said, “will take permission from CM, if the experiment turns successful as would like to implement it in entire Madhya Pradesh.” He also added that as it is a matter of patriotism, he would suggest the same to be practised in private schools as well.

Shivraj Singh Chouhan government in MP had earlier made Yoga as an integral part in the Madhya Pradesh school curriculum.

In 2015, Shah had offered offered people of Harsud Assembly constituency in MP to take selfies with him by paying a sum of Rs 10. The money thus collected, he said, would be utilised for the proposed tribal old age home. He added that those who were unable to pay the sum were also able to take a selfie with him free of cost.