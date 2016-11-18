Romanian central defender Daniel Prodan no more

Madrid, Nov 18: Romanian central defender Daniel Prodan, who played for Atletico Madrid in the 1996-97 and 1997-98 seasons, has died at the age of 44 due to a heart attack, the Spanish football club said.

“The chairman, CEO and our board extend their condolences to his family. May Daniel Prodan rest in peace,” Atletico Madrid in a statement on its website on Thursday, reports Efe.

The defender also played for Steaua Bucharest and National Bucharest, and was capped by the Romanian national team on 54 occasions.

–IANS