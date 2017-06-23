Romanian photographer Mihaela Noroc, travels countries in search of beauty

June 23, 2017 | By :
Romanian photographer Mihaela Noroc, travels countries in search of beauty

Bucharest,June23:Photographer Mihaela Noroc says, beauty cannot be defined by one country, race or ethnicity.

That’s why the Romanian photographer travels the world for her Atlas of Beauty project, in search of images of beauty in different countries and cultures.
“I love the variety of earth, the diversity of people and I try to go beyond their surface, to discover their sincere and authentic side, to photograph it,” Noroc wrote on her website.
atlas of beauty photographer allen intv _00010410
Photographer travels world to define beauty 03:20
Noroc has spent her savings traveling to 37 countries for her project, and she hopes to raise funding to continue the project. She’s accepting donations through Paypal.
“In my opinion, beauty means to keep alive your origins and your culture. To be natural, sincere, authentic, particular, not necessary fashion or skinny.”
An extensive collection of Noroc’s #AtlasofBeauty photos can be found at her Instagram and Facebook accounts.
Tags: , , , , , ,
Related News
Wedding Couple Moldovans’ thrash photographer over $125 fee ,Dallas court asks them to pay the photographer more than $1 million in damages
Mysterious deaths and killing of Niali sheep prompts search operation in the nearest forest at Bansahi village
Google launches a new jobs search feature lets you search for jobs across virtually all of major online job boards like LinkedIn, Monster, WayUp, DirectEmployers, CareerBuilder and Facebook
Six people reportedly killed from Cyclone Mora in Bangladesh,INS Sumitra search and rescue operation rescues 18 people
Photographer realises his huge mistake after six hours of photo shoot with a couple
Photographer realises his huge mistake after six hours of photo shoot with a couple
US Army photographer captures live fire blast moment before her death in Afghanistan
Top