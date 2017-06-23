Romanian photographer Mihaela Noroc, travels countries in search of beauty

Bucharest,June23:Photographer Mihaela Noroc says, beauty cannot be defined by one country, race or ethnicity.

That’s why the Romanian photographer travels the world for her Atlas of Beauty project, in search of images of beauty in different countries and cultures.

“I love the variety of earth, the diversity of people and I try to go beyond their surface, to discover their sincere and authentic side, to photograph it,” Noroc wrote on her website.

Photographer travels world to define beauty 03:20

Noroc has spent her savings traveling to 37 countries for her project, and she hopes to raise funding to continue the project. She’s accepting donations through Paypal.

“In my opinion, beauty means to keep alive your origins and your culture. To be natural, sincere, authentic, particular, not necessary fashion or skinny.”