Ronaldinho bids farewell to the football fields

January 17, 2018 | By : Web Desk
Brasilia, January 17: Brazilian football legend Ronaldinho is set to retire from his professional career promptly. Even though the World Cup winner has not played any football match since 2015, this is the first announcement made in this regard.

It was Ronaldinho’s brother and agent, Roberto Assis, who broke the news to the world. He confirmed the retirement on Tuesday. Assis said that his brother will take part in a series of tribute events all across Brazil, Europe and Asia to mark the retirement. The football legend is also planning an event with the Brazilian team, although, the details of the event were not revealed.

Ronaldinho, 37, played an integral part in Brazil clinching the 2002 World Cup and Barcelona lifting the 2006 Champions League trophy. FIFA had honoured him with the Balon d’Or in 2005 .

