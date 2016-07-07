Ronaldo believes Portugal can win Euro final with `hard work and humility`

London, July 7 : After guiding Portugal to the Euro 2016 final with a 2-0 win over Wales, star striker Cristiano Ronaldo believes his side’s dream of clinching their maiden international title can be fulfilled by hard work and humility.

Following a goalless first half, Ronaldo finally broke the deadlock in the 50th minute of the match to put Portugal ahead before providing a brilliant assist to Luis Nani just three minutes later to knock Wales out of the tournament in Lyon.

Ronaldo’s powerful header also saw him equal Michel Platini’s record of nine European Championship goals.

Downplaying the record, the Real Madrid star insisted that the priority was to reach the finals rather than breaking the record.

Ronaldo said that he has always dreamed of winning the title for Portugal while adding that he now remains only one step away from achieving his European dream, the Guardian reported.

The 31-year-old, who was on the losing side in the Euro 2004 final against Greece, expressed confidence that his side will not miss their crucial chance this time. He insisted that the players had put in a lot of hard work as a team and, therefore, they truly deserve the glory.

Meanwhile, coach Santos described his team’s recent progress as the ‘greatest achievement’ in his 28-year managerial career.

Santos said that his side have turned into a much stronger side, insisting that they must now focus entirely on winning.

Portugal will face either hosts France or world champions Germany in the summit clash at the Stade de France in Paris.