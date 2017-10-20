Roof collapse: Eight transport workers die at bus depot in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district

Nagapattinam/Tamil Nadu, October 20: Eight people died after the roof of a bus depot’s restroom collapsed in Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

The deceased were identified as transport workers at the bus depot.

8 dead after roof of a Bus depot’s rest room collapses in Tamilnadu’s Nagapattinam, 3 people rescued from the debris pic.twitter.com/KpTT5JYE3w — ANI (@ANI) October 20, 2017

In the tragic incident, three others injured were rescued, who was under the debris.

The police and the rescue team have arrived at the spot. The victims were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

More details are awaited.