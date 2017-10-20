Roof collapse: Eight transport workers die at bus depot in Tamil Nadu’s Nagapattinam district

October 20, 2017 | By :
Nagapattinam building collapse: TN CM Edappadi Palaniswami declares Rs 7.5 lakh compensation Photo: Twitter.

Nagapattinam/Tamil Nadu, October 20: Eight people died after the roof of a bus depot’s restroom collapsed in  Nagapattinam district in Tamil Nadu on Friday.

The deceased were identified as transport workers at the bus depot.


In the tragic incident, three others injured were rescued, who was under the debris.

The police and the rescue team have arrived at the spot. The victims were immediately shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment.

More details are awaited.

Tags: , ,
Related News
Bus fare hike: Opposition parties including DMK to protest tomorrow
Now This: Tamil Nadu University bans bachelors from entering garden
Santosh Trophy: Kerala qualify for national round after draw with Tamil Nadu
Muthulakshmi, widow of Veerappan launches an outfit to protect Tamil Nadu’s rights
For a ‘Good Tamil Nadu’, Kamal Haasan aims to follow the vision of Abdul Kalam 
Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, now TTV…It’s ‘Party’ time in TN politics
Top