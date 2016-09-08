RoohAfza makers now ready to hit the beverage market with RoohAfza Fusion – a blend of real fruit juice with RoohAfza

Hamdard Laboratories India, over a 100 year old iconic FMCG company, and one of the largest and trustworthy names in the realm of health, wellness and beauty enters the ready-to-serve beverage segment with the launch of ‘RoohAfza Fusion’, a brand extension of its flagship brand RoohAfza in New Delhi today.

RoohAfza Fusion is based on a unique concept that is being launched for the first time in India. The product offers a fusion of pure fruit juice with RoohAfza. Fueled by the ambition to innovate and delight the consumers, the launch of RoohAfza Fusion is in line with the massive transformation that is happening at Hamdard Laboratories.

To suit varying taste palates and offering a variety to the discerning consumer, RoohAfza Fusion is available in five exciting flavors namely refreshing lemon, delicious orange, juicy mango, exciting pineapple and orange and luscious litchi.

RoohAfza is an iconic brand that was introduced in the year 1907 and has been the country’s favorite drink for generations. RoohAfza’s taste, fragrance, colour and goodness remains unsurpassed even after 100 years of its creation. An exceptionally appropriate summer drink as well as a great additive for mocktails and desserts, RoohAfza also has great nutritional and therapeutic value as it helps in maintaining and adjusting the body’s water level; keeping one active and energetic.

Speaking at the launch, Mansoor Ali, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, Hamdard, said: “RoohAfza is one of the oldest, heritage brands in India. It wouldn’t be wrong to term the brand as “The Drink of India”.

In the last few years, there has been a perceivable growth in the popularity of instant or ready to serve juice based beverages. Ready to serve drinks are really popular amongst children and youth, and this is the TG which is driving growths in the overall consumption of this category. There has been a perceivable change in consumption patterns, especially in the youth who are now turning to natural, herbal products which are perceived as more healthy. RoohAfza sits naturally on this positioning, and Fusion is hence a natural extension in the format that connects with the youth and the upwardly mobile. Fusion extends the brand to new consumers, while retaining our existing users and offering them an exciting variation of their favourite RoohAfza in fruit flavours.

Speaking at the occasion, Amit Aneja, AGM Marketing, Hamdard, said: “Juice based drinks happen to be the fastest growing segment under the soft drinks category and is projected to grow by 2.5 times of its current size by 2020. So with RoohAfza Fusion we are entering the right segment at the right time and with such a novel concept we are confident that RoohAfza Fusion will surely prove to be a category shaker.”

Keeping the intrinsic qualities of RoohAfza intact, RoohAfza Fusion will be available in modern Tetra pak aseptic packaging which is known to preserve both the taste and flavor of the product and will be offered at a convenient price point of Rs 20 for 200ml pack.

Speaking at the launch, Kandarp Singh, MD of Tetra Pak South Asia Markets, said: “Fusion is special in that it marries the traditional goodness of RoohAfza with the health and taste of different fruits to create a brand new beverage experience. We are especially proud to have partnered Hamdard in offering consumers its first breakaway ready-to-drink on-the-go product in its 100-year history – using a unique and world-class processing and packaging technology to give consumers a great all-year round drinking experience in a modern and convenient packaging.”

Established in 1906 by Hakeem Hafiz Abdul Majeed as a small Unani clinic, Hamdard is a progressive, research-based, health and wellness organization with a focus on developing innovative and natural solutions for the masses based on Unani system of medicine. HamdardIndiahas a wide portfolio of over 500 natural and herb based products and is amongst the leading Health and Wellness companies in India. Hamdard Indiais the manufacturer and exporter of the world’s largest range of Unani medicines; exporting to more than 22 countries across the globe.

Hamdard’s area of expertise include lifestyle disease management, weight management, skin and hair care, gastro care, men’s health, women’s health, cough and cold wellness products and Unani medicines. The top brands are RoohAfza, Safi, Roghan Badam Shirin, Sualin, Joshina, and Cinkara.

With over 100 years of service to health and humanity, Hamdard has today become synonymous with ‘integrity’ and ‘high quality’ and stands as a mission committed to serve and benefit the society at large.