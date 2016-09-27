Rookie Siddhi Kapoor takes lead in women’s golf tourney

New Delhi, Sep 27 : Rookie Siddhi Kapoor showed glimpses of her immense talent and carded an impressive two-under 70 to grab the lead in the first round of the 14th Leg of the Hero Women’s Professional Golf Tour at the Delhi Golf Club here on Tuesday.

Following Siddhi in joint second position were Gursimar Badwal and amateur Shreya Ghei at two-over 74.

Kolkata’s Siddhi had an indifferent start and carded a bogey on the very first hole. She added two more bogeys on the third and fifth holes in her front nine.

However, she turned things around in remarkable fashion and fired six birdies on the sixth, seventh, ninth, 12th, 14th and 17th while dropping a lone shot on the 18th.

She finished the round with a score 70 to take the pole position for the first time in her professional career.

Kapurthala’s Gursimar Badwal and amateur Shreya Ghei are tied for the second position with identical scores of 74.

Kolkata’s Neha Tripathi and Panchkula’s Amandeep Drall finished the round in tied fourth position with identical scores of 75.

Delhi’s Vani Kapoor, Chandigarh’s Saaniya Sharma and Pune’s Shweta Galande are all tied for the sixth position with identical scores of 76.

Delhi’s Mehar Atwal and Noida’s Vaishavi Sinha are tied for the ninth position at 77, followed by Ankita Tiwana at 78.