Rooney rules out future move to new Premier League club

June 9, 2016 | By :

London, June 9: England striker Wayne Rooney says it is highly unlikely that a scenario would arise causing him to switch allegiances to any Premier League side other than Manchester United or boyhood club Everton in the future.

The 30-year-old, who will captain his country at the European Championship in France, joined United as an 18-year-old from Everton in August 2004, in a move that drew criticism from sections of the Goodison Park fan base.

However, Rooney, who has won five league titles with United, thanked both the clubs for their support throughout his career.

“Manchester United and Everton are the only clubs I have played for as a professional footballer,” he told United’s club wesbite (www.manutd.com).

“I am happy to say now that, whatever may happen in the future, I will never play for another Premier League club.

“Everton and United, along with my family, gave me the support and opportunity to help me achieve my goals and dreams.

Rooney’s only two league clubs will face off in his testimonial at Old Trafford on Aug 3.

Tags: ,
Related News
ISL: Kerala, Kolkata share the spoil | Chances of making the cut is all but over
Manchester United named as the richest football club in the World
Adil, Carlos Rohit net a goal each as Popovic and company silence Sheringham’s men with a 3-0 win
Soccer legend Pele collapses with exhaustion
ISL 2018: FC Pune City sign Austria’s Marko Stankovic
I-league: Churchill Brothers to face Shillong Lajong today
Top