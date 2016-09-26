How Rosaiah lost, and got back, his Z plus security cover

Rosaiah at once spoke to Andhra Pradesh Governor ESL Narasimhan who, considering that Rosaiah had demitted office only three days earlier, and as chief minister of his state had taken on the Naxals, immediately ordered a three-month extension of his Z plus security, on sympathetic considerations .

While the Telangana government had withdrawn his security for political reasons, Rosaiah is happy that it has been restored for at least three months.

K Rosaiah, the former governor of Tamil Nadu who shifted to his own house in Hyderabad after demitting office, realised to his shock that his escort cars, pilot car, walkie-talkie wielding policemen were all missing. All he had was one constable with a lathi, no weapon. When asked the policeman said that his z plus had been withdrawn, and that’s how Rosaiah came to know of his security being downgraded.