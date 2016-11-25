Rosamund Pike is ok being second fiddle to aman in movie roles

London, Nov 25 :Actress star Rosamund Pike has shared that she’s “quite comfortable” playing second fiddle to a man and doesn’t think she’s ready to carry a movie.

Asked if taking on the lead role of Amy in “Gone Girl” was a rare moment in her career, Pike told theguardian.com: “Ben was still No. One on the call sheet. The guy’s usually No. 1… but maybe I’m quite comfortable being No. 2. I quite like that place. I don’t know that I’m that easy with being No. 1 Note to self: go home and read scripts where female character is the lead.”

And Pike acknowledged she’s been reluctant to step into the limelight because of the pressure of “carrying” the movie.

“I suppose you feel there’s somewhere to go. It’s an interesting question…You’re carrying the movie when you’re No 1. and I don’t know that I’m ready for that yet. I should be,” she said.

The British star received plaudits for her role playing Ruth Williams in the biographical drama “A United Kingdom” and is currently looking for an actor to cast in a supporting role in her next as-yet-untitled movie.

And Pike thinks Hollywood star Christian Bale would be perfect role the title.

“You have to approach the right man at the right time, because men don’t want to play second fiddle to a woman. That’s the truth. It’s sad, isn’t it? Christian (Bale) might be different – he’s a leading man who quite wants to be a supporting actor, and is quite unusual in that respect,” she said.

–IANS

