Rosario Dawn likes to play She Hulk in Marvel films

London, Dec 10 : Actress Rosario Dawson, a self-confessed comic book fan, said she would jump at the chance to portray the character She-Hulk onscreen, if she ever gets the opportunity.

The “Sin City” star currently portrays nurse Claire Temple in Marvels hit Netflix series “Daredevil”, “Jessica Jones”, and “Luke Cage”, and she will also reprise the role for the upcoming “The Defenders” show, but she has another dream Marvel role shed love to play.

Shes like to bring Jennifer Walters and her alter ego She-Hulk to life on the big screen, reported Contactmusic.

Although there are no current plans to involve The Hulk Bruce Banners cousin in any future Marvel projects, the actress insists shes game to go green.

One Twitter follower broached the topic online, telling Rosario, “Always thought youd make a great SHE-HULK”.

The compliment prompted the star to express her interest in the gig, replying, “Would be honored to assume the responsibility…!”

Mark Ruffalo currently plays Bruce Banner, aka The Hulk, in the “Avengers” movie franchise.