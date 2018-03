Kolkata, Dec 30: CBI arrests TMC MP Tapas Pal. Bengali film actor and MP Paul was arrested by the CBI after he reached the CBI office in North 24 Parganas today.

Pal was summoned by the investigative body in connection with the Rose Valley chit fund scam case.

TMC spokesperson Derek O’Brien reacts saying atrocities against those who opposed notes ban. We will fight it.