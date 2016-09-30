Rosetta ends space mission by crashlanding on its comet

London, Sep 30: The European Space Agency’s Rosetta spacecraft has ended its 12-year space odyssey in a spectacular fashion, crashlanding on a comet it has circled and studied for two years to learn the origins of the solar system.

At the mission control centre in Darmstadt, Germany, as spacecraft operations manager Sylvain Lodiot announced the controlled crashlanding of Rosetta, wild cheers broke out spontaneously.
European Space Agency director general Jan Woerner tweeted soon after: ‘Thank you Rosetta.’
